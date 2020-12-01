Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Monday, where the Seahawks defeated the Eagles
23-17. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Seahawks' Carlos Hyde (L) carries the football. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Seahawks' Jarran Reed (top) tackles the Eagles' Carson Wentz. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Wentz rolls out of the pocket against the Seahawks. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Seahawks' head coach Pete Carroll walks on the sidelines while wearing a mask. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Eagles take the field with no fans in attendance. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kansas City Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire (L) flies over Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Ross Cockrell at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday, where the Chiefs beat the Bucs
27-24. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, the Chiefs' Deon Yelder tries to loosen the grip of the Buccaneers' Devin White as he tackles Edwards-Helaire during the fourth quarter. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Chiefs' Tyreek Hill (R) catches a touchdown pass under pressure from the Buccaneers' Carlton Davis III. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Buccaneers' Tom Brady looks toward the scoreboard after a penalty call. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
Cleveland Browns Jarvis Landry (R) catches a pass as the Browns compete against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday. The Browns defeated the Jaguars
27-25. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Browns' Nick Chubb slips after running for yardage. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Landry (R) is tackled following a reception. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Browns' Kareem Hunt runs for yardage. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Browns' Olivier Vernon (L) blocks a pass. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots' James White (R) dodges a tackle by Arizona Cardinals linebacker De'Vondre Campbell on a one-yard touchdown carry at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals
20-17. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Kyler Murray (R) hands off to Kenyan Drake on a one-yard touchdown carry against the Patriots. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' James White charges up field on a one-yard touchdown. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Matthew Slater (R) is flipped sideways by Cardinals' Chris Banjo. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Cam Newton (C) scrambles with the ball. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Murray (C) and Drake (2nd-R) stand on the field with teammates as they watch their last run as it is reviewed on the big screen. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo