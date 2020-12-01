Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns removed star defensive end Myles Garrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed safety Ronnie Harrison on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Following his activation, Garrett is set to return Sunday for Cleveland's road game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Garrett, who has missed the Browns' last two games, was placed on the COVID-19 list Nov. 20.

Garrett was leading the NFL with 9 1/2 sacks before he landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He is still tied for the league lead in forced fumbles (four) this season.

While Garrett is nearing a return to the field, the Browns will be without Harrison for multiple weeks. League sources told ESPN and Cleveland.com that Harrison is expected to miss four to six weeks because of a shoulder injury he suffered Sunday.

Harrison injured the shoulder during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars and didn't return. He started the past six games for the Browns after the team acquired him in a trade with the Jaguars before the season.

In 10 games this season, Harrison has recorded 32 total tackles, one sack, one interception and a fumble recovery.