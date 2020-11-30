Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown tosses to four different pass catchers and the Green Bay Packers played a turnover-free game to beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football in Green Bay, Wis.

Rodgers completed 21 of 29 passes for 211 yards in the 41-25 victory at Lambeau Field. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky completed 26 of 46 passes for 242 yards and three scores, but threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.

Advertisement

Packers linebacker Preston Smith had a sack and a fumble recovery. Fellow Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith also had a sack and forced fumble. Safety Darnell Savage had two interceptions in the victory.

"I thought it was a really good game plan executed to near perfection in the first half, which is what we needed to get off to a fast start," Rodgers told reporters.

"I think it was an expert-level way Matt [Packers coach Matt LaFleur] called [plays] and then obviously we executed the way we needed to. I'm really proud of the guys up front."

Defense, the running game & the NFC North. Things from Sunday night's win over the Bears #CHIvsGB | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/sn3VIydcB7— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 30, 2020

RELATED Jacksonville Jaguars fire GM Dave Caldwell after 10th consecutive loss

Rodgers orchestrated a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on the first possession of the game. He ended the drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos made a 27-yard field goal on the next drive, before Rodgers threw his second touchdown toss. The Packers quarterback threw a five-yard pass for that score to tight end Marcedes Lewis.

The Packers pushed their lead to 20-3 when Rodgers threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard 4:40 before halftime.

The Bears then put together a 14-play, 85-yard drive at the end of the half. Trubisky threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Allen Robinson to end that possession and make the score 27-10 at the break.

Each team punted on their first drives of the second half. Rodgers then threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan to give the Packers a 24-point advantage. Packers running back Jamaal Williams later added a 13-yard rushing touchdown with 1:18 remaining in the third quarter.

The Bears responded with a 13-play, 70-yard scoring drive. Trubisky connected with Robinson on a 6-yard touchdown pass to end that possession with a score about three minutes into the fourth quarter.

Trubisky threw another fourth-quarter touchdown pass when he found David Montgomery on a three-yard connection with 3:26 remaining. The Trubisky to Montgomery score provided the final points of the night.

"I just felt like they got after us the entire game from the first quarter until the very end," Bears coach Matt Nagy said.

Montgomery had 143 yards from scrimmage and a score on 16 touches in the loss. Robinson had eight catches for 74 yards and two scores.

"Even when you have a great performance, there are always areas to improve," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "Our guys know the expectations are extremely high here. I wouldn't want it any other way."

The Packers (8-3) will host the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Bears (5-6) will host the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.