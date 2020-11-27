Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 318 yards and had four touchdown passes to lead his team to a dominant Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions.

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller had six catches for 171 yards and two scores in the 41-25 victory on Thursday at Ford Field in Detroit. Texans linebacker Nate Hall had two sacks and a forced fumble. J.J. Watt also had an interception for a touchdown for the Texans.

"You're going to get our best shot," Watson told reporters. "We are going to play 60 minutes. We are going to try and do whatever we can to win the game.

"We are going to scratch and claw, whatever it takes. We don't even look at the record. We are going into each game with a 0-0 mindset and go out there and give it our all."

The Texans punted on the first drive of the game. Detroit responded with a seven-play, 70-yard touchdown drive. Lions running back Adrian Peterson ended the possession with a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Houston punted again on their next drive, but the Texans defense snatched momentum away from Detroit one play later.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford took the snap and dropped back on the play before he tried to throw a pass over the offensive and defensive line. Watt saw the attempt and jumped to snag the pass for an interception. He then ran 19 yards for a score.

The Lions fumbled on the next drive to give the Texans the ball back on the Detroit 30-yard line. Watson threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to running back C.J. Prosise three plays later to give the Texans a 13-7 lead.

Each team fumbled on the next two drives. The Lions then put together a four-play, 21-yard touchdown drive.

Peterson ran for his second touchdown of the game to end that possession and gave the Lions a 14-13 lead 2 minutes into the second quarter.

Watson then capped off a five-play, 55-yard drive for Houston with a 33-yard touchdown toss to Duke Johnson. The Texans added a field goal on their next drive and led 23-14 at halftime.

The Texans and Lions each added third-quarter field goals before Watson threw his third touchdown pass of the game with 12:16 remaining. He launched a 40-yard touchdown toss to Fuller to give the Texans a 34-17 advantage.

Watson connected with Fuller on a 34-yard touchdown toss on Houston's next drive to increase the lead to 41-17. Stafford followed with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Mohamed Sanu for the final points of the game.

Stafford completed 28 of 42 passes for 295 yards, one score and one interception in the loss. Texans linebacker Tyrell Adams had 14 tackles, two forced fumbles and a pass defensed in the victory.

"I love playing this game. I hate losing," Stafford said. "I love the guys in the locker room. I love this organization. ... I'm going to keep fighting, keep doing everything I can do to try and help us win.

"Obviously I wasn't good enough today because we didn't win the game so I have to be better. I hate losing, frustrating, disappointing, all of that. But I'm going to continue to work and try and get better."

The Texans (4-7) host the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. EST on Dec. 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Lions (4-7) face the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. EST on Dec. 6 at Soldier Field in Chicago.