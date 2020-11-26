Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Josh Allen tops my Week 12 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2020.

Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray round out my Top 5 options for Week 12. Tom Brady, Derek Carr, Matt Ryan, Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers also land in my Top 10.

Advertisement

I also would consider starting Cam Newton, Carson Wentz or Tua Tagovailoa this week if you are desperate at the position.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule and player availability. No teams have Week 12 byes, so you should have more options when it comes to finding good defensive matchups for quarterbacks.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for candidates to add to your roster before your Week 12 matchup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is my top quarterback this week as he heads into a matchup against a Los Angeles Chargers defense that has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to the position.

Advertisement

Allen has thrown at least two touchdown passes in two consecutive games as he heads into his Week 12 matchup. I expect the Bills quarterback to throw for at least 300 yards and three scores on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. He also has a good chance to score a rushing touchdown.

Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks is my No. 2 quarterback. Wilson has thrown at least two touchdown passes in nine of his 10 games this season. He also has five starts with at least 300 passing yards.

I expect him to have a great performance in Week 12, when the Seahawks face the Philadelphia Eagles. The Seahawks should dominate this game behind the MVP candidate.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is a great Week 12 streamer. Carr just posted 275 yards and three scores in Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

I expect him to have an even better day on Sunday, when the Raiders face an Atlanta Falcons defense that has allowed the most passing touchdowns and most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Carr is a near lock for at least 300 yards and two scores in this matchup. He is my No. 7 option.

Cam Newton of the New England Patriots is another great option for your Week 12 lineup if you are streaming the quarterback position.

Newton has yet to throw more than one touchdown pass in a game this season, but has been airing it out a bit more as of late.

Advertisement

The Patriots quarterback passed for 365 yards in Week 11 and should throw a lot again in Week 12 when his faces an Arizona Cardinals defense that is tied for allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

He is my No. 11 option and is worth a matchup-based start if your normal starter faces a good defense.

LONGSHOTS

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz lands at No. 14 in my rankings and is a borderline QB1 in leagues with at least 14 teams.

Wentz threw for 235 yards and two scores in Week 11 and should have a more productive outing in Week 12 when the Eagles face a Seattle Seahawks defense that has allowed the most passing yards and second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

I expect another two touchdown passes from Wentz in this matchup. He also has a chance to score on the ground.

Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa took a step back and was benched in Week 11, but he should have a rebound performance in Week 12 when he faces the struggling New York Jets.

The Jets have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Tagovailoa is an only-start-if-you're-desperate option, but should have success against this defense.

I expect at least 250 passing yards and two scores from the Dolphins quarterback. He lands at No. 16 in my weekly rankings.

Week 12 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. LAC

Advertisement

2. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at PHI

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at TB

4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers at BUF

5. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at NE

6. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. KC

7. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders at ATL

8. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. LV

9. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL

10. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. CHI

11. Cam Newton, New England Patriots vs. ARI

12. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. CAR

13. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints at DEN

14. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. SEA

15. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams vs. SF

16. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins at NYJ

17. Daniel Jones, New York Giants at CIN

18. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans at IND

19. Robert Griffin III, Baltimore Ravens at PIT

20. Bakery Mayfield, Cleveland Browns at JAX