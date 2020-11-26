Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul has died after he had a medical emergency while at the team facility. He was 54.

The Cowboys said Paul died Wednesday. His cause of death was not disclosed.

Paul received emergency treatment from the Cowboys medical staff on Tuesday at the team headquarters in Frisco, Texas, before he was transported to a local hospital.

Dallas later canceled Tuesday's practice and team activities.

"The loss of a family member is a tragedy, and Markus Paul was a loved and valued member of our family," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement.

"He was a pleasant and calming influence in our strength room and throughout the Star."

Paul was in his first season as the Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator. He joined the team in 2018 and spent his first two seasons as an assistant strength coach. He previously worked for the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, New York Giants and New York Jets.

Paul also was a fourth-round pick by the Chicago Bears in the 1989 NFL Draft. He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Paul -- a Syracuse product -- appeared in 71 games during his five-year NFL tenure.

The Cowboys host the Washington Football Team at 4:30 p.m. EST on Thursday in Arlington, Texas.