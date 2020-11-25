Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens game, which had been planned for Thanksgiving, has been moved to Sunday because several Ravens players tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL announced Wednesday.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game-day personnel, and in consultation with medical experts," the league said in a statement.

Advertisement

Several Ravens players, including running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last week. Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that three more Ravens players will be added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

The league did not make its decision due based on the number of positive tests, but rather because of the number of players deemed to be close contacts. The league will now have more days to test players and attempt to contain the spread before it allows the teams to take the field.

"We appreciate the NFL for its diligence in working closely with us to ensure the well-being of players, coaches and staff from both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers organizations," the Ravens said.

"Protecting the health and safety of each team, in addition to our communities at large, is of utmost importance. We will continue to follow guidance from the NFL and its medical experts, as we focus on safely resuming preparations for Sunday's game."

The Ravens and Steelers had been scheduled to play at 8:20 p.m. EST Thursday as part of an NBC broadcast. The league has not announced a time or network for the game on its new Sunday date.

Some Steelers players were unhappy about the date change for their Week 12 matchup.

"First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can't get their situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving prime-time game for the same reason. SMH [shake my head]," Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wrote on Twitter.

The Steelers previously had their Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans postponed due to an outbreak among Titans players. That game was moved into the team's Week 7 bye.

The Houston Texans will face the Detroit Lions in the first game of the NFL's Thanksgiving schedule. That game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS.

The Dallas Cowboys then will host the Washington Football Team at 4:30 p.m. EST on Fox.