Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Tyreek Hill, Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins, D.K. Metcalf and Davante Adams top my Week 12 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2020.

Michael Thomas, A.J. Brown, D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and Mike Evans round out my Top 10 options. DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor is also among my favorite starts this week.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule and player availability. No teams have Week 12 byes, so you should have more options when it comes to finding good defensive matchups for your wide receivers.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill lands at No. 1 in my rankings. Hill appears to be heating up at the right time. The Chiefs playmaker had a season-high 11 catches for 102 yards and a score in Week 11. He has scored touchdowns in four consecutive games heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers have had stellar defensive performances in most of their games this season, but I expect this game to be a shootout.

Hill should score and produce another 100-plus yard performance.

Calvin Ridley returned from a foot injury and had five catches for 90 yards in Week 11. I expect the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver to show up big down the stretch. He is my No. 2 play for Week 12.

Ridley and the Falcons face a Las Vegas Raiders defense that has allowed the 13th-most fantasy points per game this season. I expect Ridley to see a ton of targets in this matchup as Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones deals with an injury and is a game-time decision.

Ridley should be a lock for at least five catches and 75 yards, with a potential touchdown, even if Jones plays. If Jones doesn't play, I expect Ridley to see at least 10 targets and produce 100-plus receiving yards.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore is my No. 8 option for Week 12. The Panthers face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Vikings have allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Moore went off for a season-high 127 yards in Week 11. I expect the Panthers wide receiver to haul in at least eight catches for 100 yards and a score in this great matchup.

DeVante Parker of the Miami Dolphins is my No. 12 wide receiver. Parker has had an inconsistent season, but saw nine targets in Week 11.

I expect Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to have a much better performance in Week 12, and Parker should benefit.

The Dolphins face the New York Jets on Sunday. The Jets have allowed the third-most receiving yards and fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Parker should be a lock for a score and at least 80 receiving yards. Start the Dolphins playmaker as a low-end WR2 or high-end WR3.

LONGSHOTS

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor isn't a bad streamer for Week 12.

Agholor has scored in five of his last seven games and has a great shot to reach the end zone again this week when he faces an Atlanta Falcons defense that has allowed the second-most receiving yards and fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

I expect the Raiders pass catcher to secure at least six catches for 50 yards and a score in Week 12. He is my No. 21 option.

Week 12 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at TB

2. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons vs. LV

3. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals at NE

4. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at PHI

5. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. CHI

6. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at DEN

7. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans at IND

8. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at MIN

9. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at BUF

10. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. KC

11. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at PHI

12. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins at NYJ

13. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. SF

14. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL

15. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. CAR

16. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. NYG

17. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams vs. SF

18. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. LAC

19. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals at NE

20. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears at GB

21. Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders at ATL

22. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers at MIN

23. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans at IND

24. Darius Slayton, New York Giants at CIN

25. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. CLE

26. Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. KC

27. Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts vs. TEN

28. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at LAR

29. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets vs. MIA

30. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers vs. CHI

31. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at BUF

32. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. NYG

33. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. NO

34. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants at CIN

35. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL

36. Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers at MIN

37. Travis Fulgham, Philadelphia Eagles vs. SEA

38. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. KC

39. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. ARI

40. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens at PIT

41. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL

42. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills vs. LAC

43. Rashard Higgins, Cleveland Browns at JAX

44. Josh Reynolds, Los Angeles Rams vs. SF

45. Damiere Byrd, New England Patriots vs. ARI

46. Breshad Perriman, New York Jets vs. MIA

47. Emmanuel Sanders, New Orleans Saints at DEN

48. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns at JAX

49. Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs at TB

50. Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia Eagles vs. SEA