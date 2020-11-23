Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens on Monday announced that "multiple members" of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ravens said they learned the of the positive tests late Sunday after they hosted the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Those who tested positive went into self-quarantine. The Ravens also shut down their practice facility until further notice.

Sources told ESPN and The Athletic that at least four positive tests emerged from Ravens players and staff members.

"We have started the process of contact tracing, and during this time, the Under Armour Performance Center will be closed, with all team activities conducted virtually," the Ravens said.

"We will continue to work closely with and follow guidance from the NFL, team doctors and our medical trainers."

Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Monday that his team will continue to comply with the NFL's intensive COVID-19 protocol.

"[We're] just following all those guidelines and protocols and I guess we'll just wait to hear from the league on contact tracing," Vrabel said.

The Cleveland Browns also announced Monday that Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett will miss his second consecutive game after he tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Garrett missed the Browns win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Cleveland and has been away from the team since he recognized he had symptoms of the virus.

"We are ruling him out because that is what the protocols call for," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters. "We are just following the rules we will continue to do."

Garrett was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. He leads the NFL with 9.5 sacks in nine games this season.

The Ravens will face the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:20 p.m. EST Thursday in Pittsburgh. The Browns will battle the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.

Any Ravens players who tested positive on Sunday, or are deemed high-risk close contacts, will not be allowed to play on Thursday due to mandatory self-isolation periods.