Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes connected with All-Pro Travis Kelce for a 22-yard score with 34 seconds remaining to cap a dramatic Kansas City Chiefs win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

Mahomes completed 34 of 45 passes for 348 yards, two scores and an interception in the 35-31 victory on Sunday at the Raiders' Allegiant Stadium. He out-dueled Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who passed for 275 yards, three scores and an interception.

"That's a good football team," Mahomes told reporters. "I think our guys just stepped up when their number was called and made plays."

The Chiefs used 460 total yards to roll over the Raiders and avenge an Oct. 11 loss to their AFC West foes.

"We are giving great effort," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. "We have to get some players back on the field. We have six or seven more weeks guaranteed to us. Hopefully we can take advantage of it."

MARCHED RIGHT DOWN THE FIELD : @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/5yyRhYGx7B— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 23, 2020

Las Vegas got a two-yard rushing touchdown from Josh Jacobs on the game's opening possession. The Chiefs answered with a 14-play, 85-yard drive and ended that possession with a Mahomes touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill.

The Raiders responded with another touchdown drive, with Carr throwing a 17-yard touchdown strike to Nelson Agholor to give Las Vegas a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored a three-yard rushing touchdown on Kansas City's next possession and Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson made a 35-yard field goal to give Las Vegas a three-point edge at halftime.

The Chiefs marched down the field for their longest drive of the game at the start of the third quarter. Edwards-Helaire ran for a 14-yard score to cap off the 16-play, 93-yard possession, which took 8:37 off the clock and gave the Chiefs a 21-17 advantage.

The Raiders punched back with an 11-play, 75-yard drive that was capped with a three-yard touchdown pass to tight end Darren Waller to give Las Vegas a 24-21 lead at the start of the fourth.

Kansas City and Las Vegas exchanged punts on the first two possessions of the final frame before the Chiefs handed the ball to running back Le'Veon Bell for a six-yard score to give Kansas City a four-point edge with six minutes remaining.

Carr orchestrated a 12-play, 51-yard scoring drive on the next possession, punctuated by a short touchdown toss to veteran tight end Jason Witten. But Las Vegas left nearly two minutes on the clock for Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Mahomes found Hill on a 10-yard throw on the first play of the final possession and connected with Hill once more before completing passes to Kelce, Mecole Hardman and Darrel Williams to get the Chiefs to the Raiders 22-yard line with 34 seconds left.

Mahomes took his next snap out of the shotgun formation, dropped back, took a quick step forward and ran toward the line of scrimmage. He then lobbed a pass over the defense and into the hands of Kelce for a touchdown.

The Raiders' last-gasp chance disappeared when Carr threw an interception to Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen on the first play of the final possession.

Kelce had eight catches for 127 yards and a touchdown in the victory, and Hill had 11 grabs for 102 yards and another score.

"We knew it would be a fight coming into it," Kelce said. "I'm just proud of our guys in the locker room. We came away with a very hard-fought win."

The Chiefs (9-1) next face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. EST on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., and the Raiders (6-4) face the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. EST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.