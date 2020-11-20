Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Russell Wilson got off to a hot start before the Seattle Seahawks defense stepped up to prevent a game-tying score in the fourth quarter of a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.

Wilson completed 23 of 28 passes for 197 yards and threw two first-half touchdowns in the 28-21 triumph on Thursday in Seattle.

Advertisement

"This win goes in the preparation column," Wilson told reporters. "We did an unbelievable job of getting prepared for them and getting ready to play football."

Seattle held Arizona -- the NFL's best rushing offense -- to just 57 yards on the ground.

Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap sacked Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray twice. Dunlap's final sack ended the game as it came on fourth down with just 38 seconds remaining when the Cardinals were on the Seattle 27-yard line.

"We did what we had to do to close the game," Dunlap said.

Wilson conducted a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on the game's first possession. He ended the drive with a 25-yard touchdown toss to D.K. Metcalf.

Arizona and Seattle exchanged punts on the next four drives before Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake tied the score with a one-yard rushing touchdown.

Wilson then led a 10-play, 75-yard drive to give the Seahawks a 13-7 lead. He ended that possession with an 11-yard touchdown throw to Tyler Lockett 8:32 before halftime.

Seahawks kicker Jason Myers added a 27-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to give Seattle a 16-7 lead at the break.

The Cardinals bounced back with an 11-play, 56-yard touchdown drive on their first possession of the second half. Murray completed a four-yard touchdown toss to Dan Arnold to end that drive and make the score 16-14.

Carlos Hyde scored a two-yard rushing touchdown for Seattle on the next possession before the Cardinals responded with a 15-play, 105-yard touchdown drive.

Murray ended that long possession with a three-yard touchdown pass to running back Chase Edmonds to make the score 23-21.

The Seahawks pushed their lead to to four points when the Cardinals committed a holding penalty in their own end zone for a safety at 9:18 in the final frame.

Seattle then got another Myers field goal to push the advantage to 28-21 with 2:24 remaining.

Murray and the Cardinals then marched to the Seattle 27-yard line on the next possession before Dunlap brought Murray to the turf to end the game.

Murray completed 29 of 42 passes for 269 yards and two scores in the loss. Hyde had 95 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 16 touches for Seattle.

"It wasn't a clean game by any means," Murray said. "We've got to be better."

The Seahawks (7-3) face the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m. EST on Nov. 30 in Philadelphia. The Cardinals (6-4) battle the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. EST on Nov. 29 in Foxborough, Mass.