Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks announced Thursday that their home stadium, previously known as CenturyLink Field, has been renamed Lumen Field.
The name change was finalized just hours before the Seahawks' home game against the division rival Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.
"Through a shared vision and commitment to serving the Seattle community, we are proud to enter a new era of world-class sports and entertainment with Lumen Field," Chuck Arnold, president of Seahawks and First & Goal Inc., said in a statement.
"For nearly two decades, the stadium has made its mark as a premier Seattle venue, and a place for the community to experience thrilling victories, establish sacred traditions, and witness unforgettable moments together. We are excited to build upon that legacy and experience amazing things at Lumen Field for years to come."
Originally known as Seahawks Stadium when it opened in 2002, the team's stadium has been named CenturyLink Field since 2011. Before that, it had been named Qwest Field (2004-11), but it was renamed after CenturyLink acquired Qwest Communications.
CenturyLink announced in September that it was rebranding to Lumen Technologies, prompting the name change. The Seahawks' current naming rights deal with Lumen, which was extended in 2017, runs through the 2033 campaign.
The Seahawks said they hope to have all in-stadium signage changed by the beginning of the 2021 season.