Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers have been awarded defensive end Takk McKinley on waivers, a week after the former first-round pick was claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals, but did not join the team due to a failed physical.

San Francisco announced the acquisition on Wednesday.

The Atlanta Falcons waived McKinley on Nov. 9. He was claimed by the Bengals two days later before he was waived on Tuesday after he failed a physical.

McKinley must now complete COVID-19 protocols and pass another physical before he is allowed to join the 49ers.

"49ers, I'm ready to get to work," McKinley tweeted Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 265-pound defensive lineman had eight total tackles, a sack and a pass defensed in four starts this season for Atlanta. He had a career-high seven sacks in 2018.

The No. 26 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has 17.5 sacks in 49 appearances. He has 25 starts during his four-year NFL tenure.

The 49ers have a Week 11 bye before they face the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m. EST on Nov. 29 in Inglewood, Calif.