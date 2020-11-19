Minnesota Vikings' Tyler Conklin (L) is tackled by Chicago Bears' Roquan Smith at Soldier Field in Chicago on Monday, where the Vikings won
19-13. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Vikings' Dalvin Cook (L) is tackled by the Bears' Khalil Mack. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Anthony Miller moves the ball down field. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Demetrius Harris (R) tries to repel the Vikings' Bisi Johnson. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Vikings' Chris Jones (L) keeps up with the Bears' Anthony Miller as he misses a catch. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
The Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson throws a pass against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday, where the Patriots defeated
the Ravens 23-17. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots celebrate after Rex Burkhead (C) scored on a 24-yard touchdown reception. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Patriots staff members watch from the stands as the game plays in rain. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Cam Newton (R) hands off to Damien Harris (C). Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Burkhead (L) pulls in a seven-yard touchdown reception. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Jackson celebrates after connecting with wide receiver Willie Snead (not pictured). Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Jackson scrambles with the ball. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
San Francisco 49ers Kerry Hyder Jr. (L) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, where the Saints won
27-13. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Alvin Kamara (L) eludes 49ers linebackers. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' head coach Sean Payton talks with an official after Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith was hit hard, causing him to leave the game. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Deonte Harris (R) scampers past a group of 49ers. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
Winston (2) throws against the 49ers after Winston replaced the injured Drew Brees in the second quarter. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo