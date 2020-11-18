Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski, Eric Ebron, Hayden Hurst and Mark Andrews lead my Week 11 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2020.

Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson, Jared Cook, Hunter Henry and Dallas Goedert round out my Top 10 options at the position. Austin Hooper and Logan Thomas are among my favorite sleepers this week.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule. San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills players should be removed from all starting lineups, as those teams have Week 11 byes.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for candidates to add to your roster before your Week 11 matchup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Travis Kelce is the best tight end in fantasy football. The Kansas City Chiefs star is also my top option for Week 11. Kelce leads all tight ends with 769 receiving yards and six scores this season.

I expect him to grab another touchdown and have at least 100 yards when the Chiefs face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Paradise, Nev.

Eric Ebron of the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a Top 10 fantasy football tight end over the last four weeks. He has also scored in two of his last three games and has averaged six targets per game over his last four contests.

Ebron is my No. 3 option this week as he heads into a matchup against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to the position.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Hayden Hurst is my No. 4 tight end for Week 11. The Atlanta Falcons pass catcher has been targeted at least seven times in three consecutive games. He also has had at least 50 receiving yards in five of his last six games.

Hurst should have another solid performance this week when the Falcons face a New Orleans Saints defense that is tied for allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Jared Cook of the New Orleans Saints is my No. 8 tight end. Cook has scored in three of his last five games and should have another productive day when the Saints host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in New Orleans.

The Falcons have allowed the most fantasy points per game, the second-most receiving yards and the most touchdowns to tight ends this season. Cook is a must start in leagues that require starting a tight end.

LONGSHOTS

Austin Hooper is a fringe TE1 this week due to the Cleveland Browns' great matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are tied for allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends.

Hooper should secure at least five catches for 50 yards and has a chance to score. He is my No. 11 option.

Logan Thomas of the Washington Football Team is my No. 15 tight end play. Thomas should only be started if you are desperate and in a league that requires starting the position.

The Washington Football Team tight end has scored in two of his last four games and has had six targets in each of his last two games.

He should get a lot of looks once again in Week 11 when Washington hosts a Cincinnati Bengals team that has allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to the position.

Week 11 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at LV

2. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. LAR

3. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers at JAX

4. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons at NO

5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. TEN

6. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders vs. KC

7. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions at CAR

8. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints vs. ATL

9. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers vs. NYJ

10. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles at CLE

11. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns vs. PHI

12. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans at BAL

13. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins at DEN

14. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos vs. MIA

15. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team vs. CIN

16. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers at IND

17. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams at TB

18. Trey Burton, Indianapolis Colts vs. GB

19. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings vs. DAL

20. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys at MIN