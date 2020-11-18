Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs tops my Week 11 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2020.

Ben Roethlisberger, Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Justin Herbert round out my Top 5 options for Week 11. Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Matt Ryan, Tom Brady and Jameis Winston also land in my Top 10.

I also would consider starting Kirk Cousins or Alex Smith this week if you are desperate at the position.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule. San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills players should be removed from all starting lineups, as those teams have Week 11 byes.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for candidates to add to your roster before your Week 11 matchup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Patrick Mahomes shouldn't leave your lineup for the rest of the season after the Kansas City Chiefs had their bye in Week 10. I expect the Super Bowl LIV MVP to expose the Las Vegas Raiders defense in Week 11.

The Raiders have allowed the 11th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2020. Las Vegas upset Kansas City in their last meeting, but allowed Mahomes to throw for 340 yards and two scores and to rush for a touchdown in the Oct. 11 matchup.

I expect Mahomes to have even better numbers this week when he comes off a bye. He is my top option for Week 11.

Ben Roethlisberger has been a great fantasy football quarterback this season. The Pittsburgh Steelers veteran enters his Week 11 matchup with multiple touchdown tosses in four consecutive games and in eight of his nine starts this season.

Roethlisberger has also thrown for at least 300 yards in back-to-back games as he enters this matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars have allowed the third-most fantasy point per game to quarterbacks. Roethlisberger is my No. 2 option.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Matt Ryan is another player who had a great game before his team had a Week 10 bye. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback enters his Week 11 matchup after he threw three touchdowns in Week 9 and had a week off to get healthy and prepare for the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints are expected to be without quarterback Drew Brees in this matchup. New Orleans is tied for allowing the third-most passing scores to quarterbacks in 2020. I expect Ryan to throw for at least 250 yards and have three touchdown tosses. He is my No. 8 option.

Jameis Winston is expected to take over for the Saints during Drew Brees' injury absence.

I expect the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to post streamer-worthy numbers in Week 11 as he faces an Atlanta Falcons defense that has allowed the most fantasy points per game, the most passing scores and second-most passing yards to opposing quarterbacks.

Winston is a great bye week fill in and lands at No. 10 in my rankings.

LONGSHOTS

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins sits at No. 14 in my Week 11 rankings. Cousins has thrown at least two touchdown passes in four of his last five games.

I expect him to continue that hot streak this week when the Vikings host a Dallas Cowboys team that has is tied for allowing the third-most passing scores and has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Cousins should be a lock for at least 200 yards and two touchdown passes.

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith lands in the only-start-if-you-are-desperate category for Week 11. Smith threw for 390 yards in Week 10 after a 325-yard performance in Week 9, but has just one passing score over his last two games.

I expect the Washington quarterback to post another big yardage total and throw two touchdown tosses in Week 11 when he faces a Cincinnati Bengals defense that has allowed the second-most passing scores and seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Smith is my No. 18 option and can be used as a streamer or bye week fill in if you are in a league with at least 14 teams.

Week 11 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at LV

2. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers at JAX

3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at SEA

4. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI

5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. NYJ

6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers at IND

7. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. TEN

8. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons at NO

9. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. LAR

10. Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints vs. ATL

11. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals at WAS

12. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. NE

13. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles at CLE

14. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. DAL

15. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins at DEN

16. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans at BAL

17. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions at CAR

18. Alex Smith, Washington Football Team vs. CIN

19. Cam Newton, New England Patriots at HOU

20. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. KC

