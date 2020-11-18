Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Josh Jacobs, Dalvin Cook, D'Andre Swift, Alvin Kamara and Nick Chubb top my Week 11 fantasy football running back rankings for 2020.

Mike Davis, Ezekiel Elliott, James Conner, Aaron Jones and Clyde Edwards-Helaire round out my Top 10 options for Week 11. Salvon Ahmed, Nyheim Hines and J.K. Dobbins also are among my favorite starts this week at the running back position.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule. San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills players should be removed from all starting lineups, as those teams have Week 11 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Josh Jacobs had one of his best games of the season in Week 10, with 21 carries for 112 yards and two scores in a win over the Denver Broncos. The Las Vegas Raiders running back should have another productive game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, a defense that is tied for allowing the 11th-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Jacobs is my top option for Week 11. I expect him to reach the end zone at least once and get at least 25 touches as the Raiders attempt to keep Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes off the field.

Detroit Lions rookie D'Andre Swift has emerged as a matchup-dependent RB1 and can be plugged into that spot in Week 11. The Lions face the Carolina Panthers, a defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Swift had 149 yards from scrimmage and a score on 21 touchdowns in Week 10. I expect him to get another 20-plus touches in this matchup. He is my No. 3 option.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is my No. 8 option this week as he faces a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to the position.

Conner has a great chance to get into the end zone and receive at least 20 touchdes in this game, which the Steelers should dominate.

Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed was one of my waiver-wire targets for Week 11. I wouldn't hesitate to throw him into your lineup right away if you need a bye week replacement. Ahmed had 90 yards from scrimmage and a score on 22 touches in Week 10.

I expect the Dolphins to give him another healthy workload in Week 11. Ahmed is my No. 15 option and is a solid RB2 or flex play

LONGSHOTS

The Indianapolis Colts running back situation is probably something fantasy football owners should avoid due to inconsistent production and workloads between three players, but Nyheim Hines isn't a bad play in Week 11 due to his recent success.

Hines' ability as a pass catcher makes him useful in point-per-reception leagues. The Colts running back had his first game with over 100 yards from scrimmage and a score in Week 10. He should see another 10-plus touches once again in Week 11.

Hines is my No. 19 option this week as he heads into a matchup against a Green Bay Packers defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Baltimore Ravens rookie J.K. Dobbins is one of my favorite sleeper plays this week. The Ravens have a great matchup in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Dobbins might not get a huge workload, but he is explosive enough to take advantage of limited opportunities. I expect his second 100-yard game of the season this week. He is my No. 27 option and can be used as a bye week fill in or a low-end RB2 or flex streamer.

Week 11 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders vs. KC

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. DAL

3. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions at CAR

4. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. ATL

5. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. PHI

6. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers vs. DET

7. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at MIN

8. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers at JAX

9. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers at IND

10. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs at LV

11. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles at CLE

12. Damien Harris, New England Patriots at HOU

13. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. PIT

14. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans at BAL

15. Salvon Ahmed, Miami Dolphins at DEN

16. Kalen Ballage, Los Angeles Chargers vs. NYJ

17. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals at SEA

18. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals at WAS

19. Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts vs. GB

20. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns vs. PHI

21. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos vs. MIA

22. Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons at NO

23. Duke Johnson, Houston Texans vs. NE

24. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. LAR

25. Alex Collins, Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI

26. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team vs. CIN

27. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens vs. TEN

28. J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team vs. CIN

29. Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals at SEA

30. Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams at TB