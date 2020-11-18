Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign defensive back Deandre Baker, a former first-round pick who was released by the New York Giants in September due to off-the-field issues.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and Yahoo Sports that the Chiefs plan to sign the cornerback to their practice squad.

Baker, 23, faced four counts of robbery with a firearm from an alleged May incident in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., but the charges were dropped on Monday. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinto Dunbar originally was accused of assisting Baker during the incident, but was cleared.

Baker -- a University of Georgia product -- had 61 total tackles, eight passes defensed and two tackles for a loss in 16 games during his rookie campaign in 2019. The Giants selected Baker with the No. 30 overall pick in the NFL Draft that year.

Baker could soon find his way to Kansas City's active roster due to the team's lack of depth at the cornerback position caused by injuries.

Charvarius Ward, Bashaud Breeland, Antonio Hamilton, Rashad Fenton and Bopete Keyes are the cornerbacks on the Chiefs' active roster.

The NFL still could opt to discipline Baker after it completes an investigation.

The Chiefs had a bye last week and will travel to play the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:20 p.m. EST on Sunday.