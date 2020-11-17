Nov. 17 (UPI) -- DeAndre Hopkins, D.K. Metcalf, Will Fuller, Tyreek Hill and Chase Claypool top my Week 11 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2020.

Davante Adams, Julio Jones, Keenan Allen, A.J. Brown and Tyler Lockett round out my Top 10 options for Week 11. Marquise Brown, Jalen Reagor and Jakeem Grant also are among my favorite starts this week.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule. San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills players should be removed from all starting lineups, as those teams have Week 11 byes.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for candidates to add to your roster before your Week 11 matchup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had arguably the best catch of the season in Week 10 and should have another big time performance in Week 11. He has averaged 12.3 targets, 10.7 catches and 118.7 receiving yards per game over his last three starts.

I expect another score from Hopkins in Week 11 when the Cardinals face a Seattle Seahawks defense that has allowed the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. He is my No. 1 wide receiver for Week 11 and an elite option for the rest of the season.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey shut down D.K. Metcalf in Week 10, but the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver should dominate the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11.

Metcalf already has eight touchdowns this season and is a near-lock to get into the end zone for a ninth time when he faces a Cardinals defense that has allowed the seventh-most receiving yards and ninth-most fantasy points per game to the position.

He is my No. 2 wide receiver.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool had his second multi-touchdown game in Week 10. I expect the rookie to continue to see targets in Week 11, when the Steelers face a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Claypool is my No. 5 wide receiver.

Marquise Brown has had a disappointing season so far, but will likely turn it around at some point. Week 11 should provide the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver with a great opportunity to rebound as he faces a Tennessee Titans defense that has allowed the third-most receiving yards and sixth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Brown -- my No. 13 option -- should provide WR2 value in this matchup. I expect at least 100 yards and a touchdown from the Ravens speedster.

LONGSHOTS

Philadelphia Eagles rookie Jalen Reagor is another wide receiver you should consider for your Week 11 lineup. Reagor had a season-high seven targets in Week 10 and should see a good amount of looks again this week when the Eagles battle a Cleveland Browns defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Reagor is my No. 29 wide receiver and can be used as a bye week fill in or a streamer.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant is another great bye week fill in option for Week 11. Grant stepped up big for the Dolphins last week in the team's first game since they lost fellow wide receiver Preston Williams to a foot injury.

I expect him to follow that four-catch, 43-yard, one-score performance with another strong fantasy football stat line in Week 11, when the Dolphins face the Denver Broncos. The Broncos likely will try to take away Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker, which should create opportunities for Grant.

Grant is my No. 33 option and can be plugged in this week as a WR3 in leagues with at least 14 teams.

Week 11 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals at SEA

2. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI

3. Will Fuller, Houston Texans vs. NE

4. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at LV

5. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers at JAX

6. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers at IND

7. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons at NO

8. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. NYJ

9. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans at BAL

10. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI

11. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. DAL

12. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. ATL

13. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. TEN

14. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals at WAS

15. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team vs. CIN

16. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals at SEA

17. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys at MIN

18. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. NE

19. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. DET

20. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins at DEN

21. Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. LAR

22. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. LAR

23. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers at JAX

24. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at TB

25. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots at HOU

26. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. NYJ

27. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. DAL

28. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets at LAC

29. Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia Eagles at CLE

30. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals at WAS

31. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers at IND

32. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans at BAL

33. Jakeem Grant, Miami Dolphins at DEN

34. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. LAR

35. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams at TB

36. Travis Fulgham, Philadelphia Eagles at CLE

37. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. PIT

38. Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos vs. MIA

39. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers vs. DET

40. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers at IND

41. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. MIA

42. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at MIN

43. Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers vs. DET

44. Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders vs. KC

45. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at JAX

46. Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts vs. GB

47. Rashard Higgins, Cleveland Browns vs. PHI

48. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns vs. PHI

49. Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions at CAR

50. Josh Reynolds, Los Angeles Rams at TB