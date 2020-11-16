Nov. 16 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is dealing with multiple fractured ribs and a collapsed lung following Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Monday that Brees has at least three broken ribs on his left side and two on the right. He also has a collapsed lung on the right side.

Doctors have advised Brees to be cautious because of the damage to his lung, according to ESPN. The 13-time Pro Bowl quarterback is unsure how much time he will miss due to the injuries, but the most optimistic timetable for a return is about two to three weeks.

Brees suffered two broken ribs on his right side during the first half of the Saints' 27-13 win over the 49ers on Sunday, a game that backup Jameis Winston finished after Brees was forced to exit because of breathing difficulties.

The three fractured ribs on Brees' left side are believed to have occurred during last week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to ESPN, the damage didn't show up on the X-ray done after that game, but it was seen on the CAT scan performed Monday.

Saints head coach Sean Payton on Monday declined to provide any updates on Brees' injury status or indicate who might replace him ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Atlanta Falcons.

"Wednesday is our first day that we're required to [report injuries]. And to be fair to the process, let's stick with that," Payton said. "None of it benefits us by announcing that player earlier than later. I wouldn't project or answer that in any way. We'll see how this week unfolds."

The 41-year-old Brees has completed 73.5% of his passes for 2,196 yards with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions in nine games this season.