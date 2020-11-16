Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Dolphins waived veteran running back Jordan Howard midway through his first season in Miami, the team announced Monday.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters it was a "mutual parting" that was "best for both parties." Howard will now go on waivers.

"A lot of respect for him and respect for the way he worked," Flores said. "No ill will, just thought it was best for both parties."

The Dolphins expected Howard to have a significant role in their rushing attack this season when they signed him to a two-year, $9.75 million contract in March. Instead, he was a disappointment for the Dolphins, recording 33 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries in five games.

Howard, who was a healthy scratch in four games this year, wanted a larger role in the offense. But with Sunday's strong performance from rookie Salvon Ahmed and Matt Breida and Myles Gaskin close to returning from injuries, the Dolphins couldn't carve out a role for Howard.

"He's a good back. He's definitely been productive," Flores said of Howard. "We had some other guys who stepped in and played well. For that reason, his reps were limited. When he did go in there, it felt like we had maybe a little bit better production from some other guys.

"I don't think that speaks to his talent level. I think he's a talented young man. He's been productive in this league and I wish him all the best."

The Chicago Bears selected Howard in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Indiana. In 62 career games between the Bears, Eagles and Dolphins, he has notched 3,928 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns on 925 carries. The 2016 Pro Bowl selection also has tallied 83 receptions for 634 receiving yards and two scores.