Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Kyler Murray launched a Hail Mary pass and DeAndre Hopkins snagged the football away from three defenders for a game-winning touchdown catch to lead the Arizona Cardinals to a dramatic victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Hopkins' 43-yard score gave Arizona a 32-30 win Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

"It was on three people," Hopkins told reporters. "They were in position. It was just a better catch."

The Cardinals trailed 30-26 with 11 seconds left on the clock when Murray took the snap at the 43-yard line. The Cardinals quarterback dropped back in the pocket before he was forced to run to his left. Murray then put a move on a defender and escaped a tackle as he sprinted toward the left sideline.

The Cardinals quarterback then launched an off-balance throw toward the front left corner of the end zone. Hopkins stood between the cluster of Bills defenders before he out-jumped the trio and used his huge hands to snatch the ball for the score. He was then mobbed by his teammates as the Cardinals celebrated the last-second triumph.

"Just to get the pass off was incredible," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "[Murray is] running and dodging and ducking. I didn't think he'd get it off.

"From my vantage point, I couldn't see much, but I saw the crowd go crazy. I kept asking our guys, 'Did he catch it?'"

Hopkins had a game-high 127 yards on seven catches, in addition to his epic touchdown snag. Murray completed 22 of 32 passes for 245 yards and had two rushing scores to go with his touchdown toss to Hopkins.

EVERY ANGLE OF THE PLAY OF THE YEAR@DeAndreHopkins x #RedSea pic.twitter.com/KSc0g2CTlm— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 16, 2020

Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez made a 23-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead to cap off the game's first possession. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie then threw a touchdown toss to quarterback Josh Allen to give Buffalo a 7-3 edge. Bills kicker Tyler Bass then made three field goals and Gonzalez made two field goals in the second quarter to make the score 16-9 at halftime.

The Bills took a 23-9 lead five minutes into the second half when Allen threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Cole Beasley. Murray responded with a nine-play, 85-yard drive for the Cardinals. He ended that possession with a one-yard rushing score, which cut the Bills lead to seven points.

Gonzalez then made his fourth field goal of the game to cut the Buffalo lead to 23-19 about three minutes before the fourth quarter. Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson then intercepted Allen on the Bills next possession.

Arizona turned the turnover into points three plays later when Murray ran for a 15-yard score to give the Cardinals a 26-23 advantage.

The Bills snatched back momentum when Allen threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs with 39 seconds remaining. Murray and the Cardinals then responded to the go-ahead score and won the game on the next possession.

Murray threw a 14-yard pass to Andy Isabella to start the final drive. He then connected with Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald on consecutive plays to get Arizona to the Buffalo 43-yard line to set up his final heave to Hopkins.

The Cardinals opted to kneel instead of going for a point after attempt, as a blunder could have resulted in two points for the Bills.

"It felt like the only person I saw down there was Hopkins," Murray said of the game-winning touchdown throw. "I let it go and gave him a chance. I'm just glad he caught the ball."

Arizona outgained Buffalo 453 to 369 in total yardage. The Cardinals outgained the Bills 217 to 73 yards on the ground.

Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake had 100 yards on 16 carries in the victory. Allen completed 32 of 49 passes for 284 yards, two scores and two interceptions for Buffalo. Beasley led the Bills with 11 catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.

"At the end of the day they made a play," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "We sit here as coaches and think of what we could have done differently.

"They have two special players that made a special play."

The Cardinals (6-3) battle the Seattle Seahawks at 8:20 p.m. EST Thursday in Seattle. The Bills (7-3) have a Week 11 bye before they host the Los Angeles Chargers at 1 p.m. EST on Nov. 29 in Orchard Park, N.Y.