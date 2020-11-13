Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Friday that he will turn over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor ahead of Monday night's NFC North showdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

"It's just kind of where we're at," Nagy told reporters after Friday's practice. "You get a feel and you understand, 'OK, this is where our offense is at right now,' and we've been struggling and for different reasons. I don't think it's one particular reason, but if there's something that can help spark us, or sometimes it's just a changeup.

"It's like bringing in, for instance, a different style [of] pitcher. You have one pitcher that throws one way, now you have another pitcher that throws another way. Sometimes change can be good in that regard. So again, none of it was for a particular reason other than we've just been struggling, and I feel like it's the best thing for this team."

Prior to giving up his play-calling duties, Nagy called offensive plays for the Bears since taking over as head coach in January 2018. Chicago hired Nagy primarily because of the time he spent learning under head coach Andy Reid while with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

"Is it hard to do? Absolutely," Nagy said. "I'd be lying to every one of you guys if I told you that this is easy. It's not easy. It's one of my favorite parts of coaching.

"... Is it permanent, like you were asking me before? No, it's not permanent. But guess what? If this is what's best for the team, then that's what I'm going to do. We need to do what's best for us, not what's best for Matt Nagy. That's where I'm at. I'm excited about it, you know, looking forward to it."

Nagy, who was the NFL's Coach of the Year in 2018, holds a 25-16 career record in the regular season, but the third-year coach has been under increased pressure to get the Bears' sputtering offense back on track. Chicago (5-4) ranks 29th in the league in points per game (19.8) and 30th in red zone offensive efficiency.

Lazor, who joined Nagy's coaching staff last off-season, previously served as offensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins (2014-15) and Cincinnati Bengals (2017-18).

