Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against the New England Patriots because of a calf injury, head coach John Harbaugh said Friday.

Campbell, who suffered the calf injury during last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts, will miss his first game since 2014. His streak of 98 consecutive starts -- which was the NFL's second-longest among defensive ends -- was behind only the New Orleans Saints' Cameron Jordan (137).

Campbell, who was acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars this past off-season, leads the Ravens with four sacks and is tied for the team lead with five tackles for a loss this season.

"Losing a guy like Calais ... that sucks, because he's one of the all-time greats playing the defensive line and his leadership is unmatched," Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe said. "He's the ultimate professional. I think I do have to step up."

Meanwhile, running back Mark Ingram returned to practice Friday after missing the past two games with an ankle injury. According to the Ravens' official injury report, he was limited in Wednesday's practice before sitting out Thursday. He was listed as a full participant during Friday's session.

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith hasn't practiced all week because of an ankle issue. The team listed him as doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.