Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson says opposing defenses have known and called out some of his team's plays during games this season.

Jackson made the revelation on Wednesday during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. The reigning NFL MVP led a record-setting offense in 2019, but the team has struggled to return to that level in 2020.

Advertisement

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and Jackson need to work on terminology changes and adjustments to their play-calling sequences to keep defenses more off-balance going forward.

"They're calling out our plays, stuff like that," Jackson said. "They know what we're doing. Sometimes stuff won't go our way if they're beating us to the punch."

Jackson said he can hear defenders tell each other if the Ravens are about to run or pass to help stop his team's plays.

Baltimore (6-2) led the NFL in points scored and had an NFL record 3,296 rushing yards -- 206 rushing yards per game -- in 2019. The Ravens rank eighth in points scored and still lead the NFL with 1,361 rushing yards, but are averaging 170 rushing yards per game this season.

Jackson completed 66.1 percent of his throws for 36 touchdowns and six interceptions and averaged 80.4 rushing yards per game in 2019. He also rushed for a total of 1,206 yards in 2019, a single-season record for a quarterback.

This year, Jackson has completed 62.9 percent of his throws and has thrown 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has averaged 58.6 rushing yards per game.

Jackson said he doesn't know how he would rate himself so far in 2020.

"We've had our ups and our downs," Jackson said. "It has been alright. It's not where we want to be, but we are still winning so it's alright I guess."

The Ravens face the New England Patriots at 8:20 p.m. EST on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.