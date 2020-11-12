Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins have put defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and linebacker Kyle Van Noy on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Dolphins also announced that practice squad wide receiver Matt Cole was added to the COVID-19 list on Thursday. The status of all three players is in doubt for Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

If the three players have either tested positive for the coronavirus or are considered "high-risk close contacts" to someone who has recorded a positive test, they will have to self-isolate for at least five days, meaning they would be ineligible to play Sunday.

Wilkins and Van Noy, both of whom played in the Dolphins' win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, are key starters on Miami's defense. If Wilkins is unable to play, third-year defensive lineman Zach Sieler and rookies Raekwon Davis and Jason Strowbridge could have larger roles against the Chargers.

The Dolphins likely will lean on linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Kamu Grugier-Hill if Van Noy is out for Sunday's matchup.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins removed wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. from the reserve/COVID-19 list after he spent five days on it. He missed last week's game against the Cardinals.