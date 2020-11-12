Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Fantasy football teams will be without two key running backs in Week 10, as Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers and Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers are both expected to miss their Sunday games.

McCaffrey -- the No. 1 overall pick in most fantasy football drafts -- made his return from a six-week ankle injury absence in Week 9. He sustained a shoulder injury on Sunday and Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he is now "day-to-day."

Sources told ESPN and NFL Network that the Panthers will play without McCaffrey again when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

Rhule also told reporters Wednesday that McCaffrey "probably won't play." The Panthers will turn to backup running back Mike Davis in Week 10.

Davis was a valuable waiver wire pickup in fantasy football leagues earlier this year during McCaffrey's initial absence. He scored six touchdowns and had 349 rushing yards and 170 receiving yards in six starts in place of the Panthers star running back.

Davis is an RB1 this week, despite his tough matchup against the Buccaneers.

McCaffrey had 2,392 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns in 16 games last season. He has 374 yards from scrimmage and six scores in three games in 2020.

Mostert out until at least Week 12

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert has been one of the team's biggest offensive losses this season due to injury. Mostert has 453 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in four games this season, but remains on injured reserve due to a high ankle sprain he sustained in Week 6.

Mostert also missed the 49ers Week 3 and Week 4 games due to a knee sprain. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Mostert will miss the team's Week 10 game against the New Orleans Saints.

The 49ers have a Week 11 bye, which means Mostert will now have two more weeks to get healthy and make a potential return for a Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

While Mostert won't help your fantasy football team much from your bench, he does have a chance to provide stellar value in the playoffs. The 49ers face the Washington Football Team in Week 13 and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14.

San Francisco will again turn to backup running backs Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty due to Mostert's absence. McKinnon looked like the better player in Week 9, but I would stay away from this backfield in Week 10 as the 49ers face a dominant Saints run defense.