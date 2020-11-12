Nov. 12 (UPI) -- T.J. Hockenson, Darren Waller, Rob Gronkowski, Evan Engram and Eric Ebron lead my Week 10 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2020.

Mike Gesicki, Austin Hooper, Mark Andrews, Dallas Goedert and Jimmy Graham round out my Top 10 options at the position. Robert Tonyan and Jordan Reed are among my favorite sleepers this week.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule. Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons players should be removed from all starting lineups, as those teams have Week 10 byes.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for candidates to add to your roster before your Week 10 matchup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson is my top option at the position in Week 10. Hockenson has scored in four of his last five games. He has averaged eight targets per game over his last three starts.

I expect Hockenson to post at least 75 yards and a score this week when the Lions host a Washington Football Team that is tied for allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Hockenson has averaged the second-most fantasy points per game among tight ends over his last four games, trailing only Travis Kelce.

Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders is also on a hot streak. The Raiders tight end has scored in three of his last four games. He also ranks second among tight ends with 72 targets this season, which trails only Kelce.

The Denver Broncos secondary has been decent at defending tight ends, but I expect Waller to get enough targets to post solid fantasy football statistics in Week 10. He is my No. 2 option at the position.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Rob Gronkowski had scored in three consecutive games before he posted just one catch for 2 yards in Week 9. He should rebound in Week 10 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers have allowed the 10th-most receiving yards to tight ends in 2020.

Gronkowski should see a handful targets in this matchup, with a few of them coming in the red zone. He is my No. 3 option this week as I expect a touchdown from the 6-foot-6 playmaker.

Mike Gesicki has had an up-and-down 2020 campaign. He hasn't scored since Week 2 and has just one game with at least 100 receiving yards this season. The young tight end should see an increased target share in Week 10 after Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams landed on injured reserve earlier this week.

Gesicki already ranked 12th in the NFL in red zone targets before the Williams injury, but I expect Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to look his way even more going forward. Gesicki is my No. 6 option.

I expect at least 70 yards and a touchdown from the Dolphins tight end Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. They also have allowed touchdowns to tight ends in two consecutive games heading into this Week 10 road matchup.

LONGSHOTS

Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan has been a waiver-wire star this season for fantasy football teams. Tonyan began the year with four touchdowns in his first three games. He has since cooled down, but should be in all lineups this week for leagues that require starting tight ends.

The Packers will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. The Jaguars have allowed the second-most touchdown catches and third-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Tonyan is a near-lock to score in this matchup.

He is my No. 11 option.

San Francisco 49ers tight end Jordan Reed is a dart-throw start for me this week as he faces a New Orleans Saints defense that has been strong against the run, but struggled to defend opposing tight ends.

The Saints are tied for allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to the position. Reed was targeted a combined 14 times in Week 8 and Week 7, but was targeted just twice in Week 9.

He should continue to be worked into the team's offense in Week 10 as he is one of the 49ers' only healthy offensive weapons.

Reed lands at No. 16 in my rankings, and should be started only if you are in a league with at least 14 teams that requires starting the position.

Week 10 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions vs. WAS

2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders vs. DEN

3. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR

4. Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. PHI

5. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CIN

6. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. LAC

7. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns vs. HOU

8. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at NE

9. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles at NYG

10. Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears vs. MIN

11. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers vs. JAX

12. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers at MIA

13. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos at LV

14. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team at DET

15. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints vs. SF

16. Jordan Reed, San Francisco 49ers at NO

17. Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings at CHI

18. Trey Burton, Indianapolis Colts at TEN

19. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans vs. IND

20. Darren Fells, Houston Texans at CLE