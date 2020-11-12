Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans tops my Week 10 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2020.

Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray, Josh Allen and Drew Brees round out my Top 5 options for Week 10. Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson, Tom Brady, Jared Goff and Ben Roethlisberger also land in my Top 10.

I also would consider starting Baker Mayfield or Tua Tagovailoa this week if you are desperate at the position.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule. Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons players should be removed from all starting lineups, as those teams have Week 10 byes.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for candidates to add to your roster before your Week 10 matchup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans got off to a sluggish start, but have started to turn around their season from an offensive standpoint. Watson is now a must-start fantasy football player as he has averaged the fourth-most points among quarterbacks over his last four games.

He is my top option this week as the Texans face a Cleveland Browns defense that is tied for allowing the 10th-most fantasy points per game to the position. I expect a 300-yard, three-touchdown performance from Watson in Week 10.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown 24 touchdown passes and just two interceptions this season. He also has been one of the most reliable fantasy football quarterbacks in 2020.

Rodgers is my No. 2 option for Week 10, when the Packers host a Jacksonville Jaguars team that has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

He should continue to pepper top target Davante Adams with targets and get the Packers other weapons involved for another elite performance on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Justin Herbert could be a fantasy football league winner this year for team owners who had the foresight to pluck him off the waiver wire or add him in free agency. The Los Angeles Chargers rookie has averaged the second-most fantasy points per game among quarterbacks over his last four games, trailing only Kyler Murray.

Herbert has now thrown at least two touchdown passes in five consecutive games. He also has averaged over 330 passing yards per game in his seven starts.

Herbert is my No. 6 option for Week 10. He has a tough road matchup against the Miami Dolphins, but I expect the game to be a shootout, which should allow Herbert to produce a solid fantasy point total.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff is my No. 9 play this week. Goff had thrown at least two touchdown passes in five of six games before he was held without a touchdown toss in Week 9.

He should rebound this week when the Rams face a Seattle Seahawks defense that has allowed the most passing yards and most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

I expect Goff to throw at least two touchdown passes and eclipse 300 yards in this NFC West matchup.

LONGSHOTS

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield came off the team's reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday and is set to start against the Houston Texans on Sunday in Cleveland.

Mayfield is my No. 14 option and is a borderline QB1 due to his matchup. I would use Mayfield as a bye week fill in or a streamer as he faces a Texans defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks,

Mayfield has thrown at least two touchdown passes in five of his last seven games. He has a great shot to do that again in Week 10.

Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa threw two touchdown passes in his second career start in Week 9. I expect the Dolphins to air it out a bit more in Week 10 when they face a Los Angeles Chargers defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

You should only start Tagovailoa if you are desperate at the position. He lands at No. 15 in my rankings and is a high-upside option if you need a bye week fill in.

Week 10 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans at CLE

2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. JAX

3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. BUF

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at ARI

5. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints vs. SF

6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers at MIA

7. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at LAR

8. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR

9. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams vs. SEA

10. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CIN

11. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at NE

12. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles at NYG

13. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions vs. WAS

14. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns vs. HOU

15. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. LAC

16. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. DEN

17. Drew Lock, Denver Broncos at LV

18. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals at PIT

19. Daniel Jones, New York Giants vs. PHI

20. Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers vs. TB