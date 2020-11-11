Nov. 11 (UPI) -- NFL team owners approved a proposal to reward teams with draft picks if they develop minority coaches and front office executives who go on to become head coaches or general managers for other teams.

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the decision Tuesday after owners of each of the league's 32 franchises met virtually in a video conference. The proposal must be approved by the players union.

The proposal rewards teams with a third-round compensatory draft pick for two consecutive years if they have a minority coach or executive hired as another team's head coach or general manager.

Teams will receive a third-round pick for three consecutive seasons if they have a minority coach and executive take head coach and general manager roles elsewhere.

Teams only will be eligible for the draft pick compensation if their candidate remains employed by the franchise for at least two years before being hired away.

About 70% of the NFL's players are Black, but there are just four minority head coaches. The NFL instituted the Rooney Rule in 2003 in an effort to increase opportunities to minority head coaches.

The league since has enhanced the scope of the rule to require teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for head coaching vacancies and at least one minority candidate for any coordinator job.

Teams also must interview at least one external minority candidate for senior football operations and general manager jobs openings and must consider minorities and females who apply for senior-level positions.

Goodell admitted in January that the league needs to "do something different" to address the lack of diversity among coaching staffs and in front offices.

"Clearly, we are not where we want to be on this level," Goodell said Jan. 29 at his annual state of the league address. "We have a lot of work that's gone into not only the Rooney Rule, but our policies overall."

The NFL had a record eight minority head coaches led NFL teams at the start of the 2017 campaign, but that has been reduced by half.

The Washington Football Team in August hired Jason Wright as the first Black team president in NFL history.

The Cleveland Browns in February hired Callie Brownson as the first female chief of staff in NFL history.

In October, Washington Football Team coaching intern Jennifer King became the first Black female to coach in the NFL, working with the offense.