Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Davante Adams, Terry McLaurin, DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs and Michael Thomas top my Week 10 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2020.

Allen Robinson, Keenan Allen, Will Fuller, A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf round out my Top 10 options for Week 10. Cooper Kupp, Travis Fulgham and Tee Higgins also are among my favorite starts this week.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule. Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons players should be removed from all starting lineups, as those teams have Week 10 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Davante Adams has been the best fantasy football wide receiver all season and is my top option at the position for Week 10. Adams went off for a season-high 173 yards and a score on 10 catches in Week 9. He should explode once again this week when the Green Bay Packers host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

I expect at least 10 catches for at least 100 yards and a score from Adams in this juicy matchup.

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin has scored in two consecutive games and should have another very productive Week 10 performance. I have McLaurin as my No. 2 wide receiver this week for when Washington faces a Detroit Lions defense that just allowed three touchdown passes in their Week 9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

McLaurin should post at least six catches and has a shot at another 100-yard, one-score performance.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is my No. 8 option. Fuller has scored in six consecutive games and is one of the hottest wide receivers in fantasy football.

I expect Fuller to have another explosive performance in Week 10, when the Texans face a Cleveland Browns defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams is a low-end WR1 or high-end WR2 this week. Kupp lands at No. 11 in my rankings. Kupp had a season-high 20 targets in Week 8 before the Rams Week 9 bye.

I expect the Rams pass catcher to see a healthy target share once again in Week 10 when he battles a Seattle Seahawks defense that has allowed the most receiving yards and fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

LONGSHOTS

Travis Fulgham of the Philadelphia Eagles has been a pleasant surprise for those who picked him off of the waiver wire. Fulgham scored his fourth touchdown of the season in Week 8 before the Eagles Week 9 bye.

I expect him to have another productive game in Week 10 when the Eagles face a New York Giants defense that has allowed the fourth-most receiving yards to wide receivers. Fulgham is my No. 15 option and can be used as a WR2 in Week 10.

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Tee Higgins has quietly had a very productive 2020 campaign. Higgins has seen at least eight targets in four of his seven games this season. He has had at least five catches in three consecutive games.

I expect the Bengals rookie to have another great game when the Bengals face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are the NFL's only undefeated team, but have somewhat struggled to contain wide receivers. Pittsburgh has allowed 12 scores to the position this season.

Higgins is my No. 24 wide receiver and can be used as a WR2 or WR3 due to this matchup.

Week 10 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. JAX

2. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team at DET

3. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals vs. BUF

4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at ARI

5. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. SF

6. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears vs. MIN

7. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at MIA

8. Will Fuller, Houston Texans at CLE

9. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. IND

10. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at LAR

11. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. SEA

12. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals vs. BUF

13. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars at GB

14. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR

15. Travis Fulgham, Philadelphia Eagles at NYG

16. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams vs. SEA

17. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans at CLE

18. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals at PIT

19. John Brown, Buffalo Bills at ARI

20. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at NO

21. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at CHI

22. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CIN

23. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos at LV

24. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals at PIT

25. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins vs. LAC

26. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. TB

27. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR

28. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at LAR

29. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at CHI

30. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CIN

31. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens at NE

32. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers vs. TB

33. Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers vs. TB

34. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans vs. IND

35. Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions vs. WAS

36. Danny Amendola, Detroit Lions vs. WAS

37. Darius Slayton, New York Giants vs. PHI

38. Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR

39. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at MIA

40. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears vs. MIN

41. Richie James, San Francisco 49ers at NO

42. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills at ARI

43. Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders vs. DEN

44. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. BAL

45. Emmanuel Sanders, New Orleans Saints vs. SF

46. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns vs. HOU

47. Rashard Higgins, Cleveland Browns vs. HOU

48. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals at PIT

49. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants vs. PHI

50. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers vs. JAX