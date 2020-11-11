Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Aaron Jones, Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara, James Conner and James Robinson top my Week 10 fantasy football running back rankings for 2020.

Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Miles Sanders, Chase Edmonds and Mike Davis round out my Top 10 options for Week 10. Nick Chubb, Phillip Lindsay and Ronald Jones also are among my favorite starts this week at the running back position.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule. Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons players should be removed from all starting lineups, as those teams have Week 10 byes.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for candidates to add to your roster before your Week 10 matchup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Aaron Jones returned from a brief injury absence and picked up 79 yards on 20 touches in Week 9. He also failed to reach the end zone for the first time in a game this season.

I expect the Green Bay Packers running back to see an increased workload in Week 10 when he faces a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that is tied for allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to the position.

Jones is my top option for Week 10. I expect at least 100 rushing yards and 30 receiving yards from the Packers running back on Sunday in Green Bay, Wisc. He also should find the end zone.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is my No. 4 option. Conner should post his fourth 100-rushing-yard performance when the Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

The Bengals have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL and the Steelers should control the tempo of this game on the ground and lean on Conner.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Mike Davis remains fantasy football relevant as Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey deals with a shoulder injury. I expect Davis to finish the week as a Top 10 option if McCaffrey can't suit up for the Panthers when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Charlotte.

The Buccaneers have a great run defense, but Davis should get enough touches to provide solid RB1/RB2 value. He is my No. 10 option for Week 10.

Nick Chubb is set to return to the lineup this weekend for the Cleveland Browns for the first time since he sustained a knee injury on Oct. 4. The Browns running back could be eased back into action and have less than his typical share of the backfield workload alongside Kareem Hunt, but I still expect Chubb to be useful for your lineup.

The Browns battle the Houston Texans, who have allowed the most rushing yards and third-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Chubb is my No. 11 option and should provide great RB2 or flex value.

LONGSHOTS

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay is a dart-throw start for me in Week 10. Lindsay is still in a timeshare with fellow running back Melvin Gordon, but I see the former breaking loose this week when the Broncos face a Las Vegas Raiders defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to the position.

Lindsay was held to just 23 rushing yards on eight carries in Week 9, but he should post close to 100 yards from scrimmage in Week 10. He is my No. 17 play and can be used in your RB2 or flex spot.

Ronald Jones of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lands at No. 18 in my rankings. Jones was held to just 18 yards from scrimmage on six touches in Week 9, but I expect the Buccaneers be much more explosive in their Week 10 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Jones should close in on 100 yards from scrimmage and serve as a solid RB2 in leagues with at least 12 teams.

Week 10 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. JAX

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at CHI

3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. SF

4. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CIN

5. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars at GB

6. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders vs. DEN

7. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. IND

8. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles at NYG

9. Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals vs. BUF

10. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers vs. TB

11. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. HOU

12. Duke Johnson, Houston Texans at CLE

13. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns vs. HOU

14. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR

15. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions vs. WAS

16. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts at TEN

17. Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos at LV

18. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR

19. Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams vs. SEA

20. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team at DET

21. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens at NE

22. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals at PIT

23. Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills at ARI

24. Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens at NE

25. DeeJay Dallas, Seattle Seahawks at LAR

26. Wayne Gallman, New York Giants vs. PHI

27. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos at LV

28. Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers at NO

29. Jordan Wilkins, Indianapolis Colts at TEN

30. Salvon Ahmed, Miami Dolphins vs. LAC