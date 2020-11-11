Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals claimed former Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley off waivers, the team announced Wednesday.

The Falcons waived McKinley on Tuesday after he called out the team on social media for failing to trade him at the deadline.

Last week, McKinley wrote on Twitter that Atlanta turned down fifth- and sixth-round draft pick offers from multiple teams despite his desire to be traded. The fourth-year pass rusher also said he requested a trade last year, but the Falcons turned down a second-round selection for him at the time.

In response to the social media posts, Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris said McKinley would be "held accountable" for his decision to reveal the details of those possible trades, along with past misconduct.

"Takk will definitely be held accountable for his actions and everything that goes with it," Morris said last week.

Tikk-Takk-Toe We've acquired DE @Takk McKinley on waivers from the Atlanta Falcons.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 11, 2020

Earlier this year, the Falcons declined to pick up McKinley's fifth-year option, which was worth about $10.3 million.

The 25-year-old McKinley was sidelined for the Falcons' past two games because of a groin injury and illness. He has been dealing with the groin issue since Week 2.

McKinley has played only 81 snaps and has just one sack in four games this season. He has recorded 17.5 career sacks in 49 games since entering the NFL in 2017 as the No. 26 overall pick.