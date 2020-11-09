Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers might own an unblemished 8-0 record, but their latest victory was anything but picturesque as the AFC North team was forced to rally to prevent a Dallas Cowboys upset.

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns and the Steelers overcame a 13-0 deficit en route to the 24-19 win on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The 2-7 Cowboys have lost four consecutive games since quarterback Dak Prescott sustained a season-ending ankle injury Oct. 11.

"I'm just really proud of the way the guys fought," Roethlisberger told reporters. "We didn't do what we wanted to do what we wanted to do. We didn't control the ball and didn't covert on third downs, but we found a way to win.

"We have to stop playing so ugly on offense. But that's a good team. I don't care what their record is."

Dallas outgained Pittsburgh 364 to 355 in total yards. The Cowboys had a fumble and an interception, while the Steelers did not have a turnover.

Greg Zuerlein made a 38-yard field goal on the Cowboys first drive of the game. Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert then threw a 20-yard touchdown toss to rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb midway through the second quarter for a 10-0 advantage.

Zuerlein added another field goal on the Cowboys next drive for a two-score lead before the Steelers responded with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Roethlisberger threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to James Washington to end that drive.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell then made a 59-yard field goal at the end of the quarter to make the score 13-9 at the break.

Gilbert then led the Cowboys on an 11-play, 50-yard drive to start the second half. Zuerlein made a 45-yard field goal to end that drive and push the Dallas lead to seven points.

Zuerlein made another field goal on the Cowboys next drive to give Dallas a 19-9 edge with 2:17 remaining in the third quarter.

Roethlisberger ended the next drive with a 31-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster at the start of the fourth quarter.

Gilbert threw an interception on the Cowboys next drive. Boswell made another field goal on the resulting possession to cut the Cowboys lead to 19-18.

The Steelers defense then forced a Cowboys punt before Roethlisberger orchestrated a six-play, 64-yard touchdown drive. He threw an eight-yard touchdown toss to tight end Eric Ebron to end that possession and give the Steelers their final advantage.

Gilbert completed 21 of 38 passes for 243 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss.

"Losing sucks," Gilbert said. "I felt like our guys played really hard and played really well and we deserved a chance to win that game.

"Obviously we gave ourselves that chance, but it's just tough when all of us together put everything into that thing and then come up short."

Smith-Schuster had a game-high 93 yards on six catches, in addition to his touchdown reception. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had five tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Pittsburgh is now 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Sunday's early 13-point deficit was the team's largest this season.

The Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 p.m. EST on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Cowboys have a Week 10 bye before they battle the Minnesota Vikings at 4:25 p.m. EST on Nov. 22 in Minneapolis.