Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills supporters have donated more than $150,000 to Oishei Children's Hospital after it was revealed that quarterback Josh Allen's grandmother died Saturday night.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced the death of Allen's grandmother after the team's victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Fans quickly rallied around Allen and donated to Oishei, a local hospital the quarterback has long supported and worked with since arriving in Buffalo.

Fans suggested donating to the hospital in increments of $17, which represents Allen's jersey number. The idea took off, and eventually the hospital made an Allen-themed donation button for anyone who wanted to participate.

In a statement Monday night, Oishei Children's Hospital said more than $150,000 has been donated so far in honor of Allen's grandmother.

Over $150,000 and #BillsMafia is keeping it going strong This is what it's all about - kids like Scarlett who wanted to share her support for @JoshAllenQB today too You're making a true impact so thank you! https://t.co/pS4gCIRfEE pic.twitter.com/jz6tvDKgKI— Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) November 10, 2020

Allen acknowledged the support from fans Monday afternoon with a post on social media.

"At a loss for words," he wrote on Twitter. "Buffalo, I love you."

Allen and Oishei Children's Hospital most recently worked together when Wegmans, a local grocery store, started selling "Josh's Jaqs" cereal in September. A portion of the proceeds went to the hospital.