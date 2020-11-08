Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks have given head coach Pete Carroll a multiyear contract extension that will likely keep him with the franchise for the remainder of his coaching career.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that the extension will keep the 69-year-old Carroll in Seattle through the 2025 season. According to the outlets, the deal is believed to make him among the highest-paid coaches in the league.

Advertisement

The Seahawks have yet to officially announce the pact, but Carroll spoke about the four-year extension after Seattle's 44-34 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. He said the deal has been in the works for a long time.

"For a gesture like this from [owner] Jody Allen and the organization and all, and then, at a time when everybody's suffering and struggling and all that," Carroll told reporters Sunday. "It was something that has been in the works for a long time. I'm talking about way before all the issues that have happened and so it finally came together.

"Just didn't feel like it needed to be talked about unless we had to."

Carroll, who is the NFL's oldest head coach, is in his 11th season with the Seahawks. He is the winningest coach in franchise history with a 106-61-1 record.

Carroll has guided the Seahawks to eight playoff appearances, four NFC West titles, two Super Bowl berths and one Super Bowl championship.