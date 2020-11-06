Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams will return from his four-game absence Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, but the team will once again be without running backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde.

The Seahawks (6-1) listed Carson, Hyde and four others as out for their game against the Bills this weekend. Cornerback Shaquill Griffin (concussion/hamstring), defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle), defensive back Ugo Amadi (hamstring) and left guard Mike Iupati (back) also were ruled out for Seattle.

Advertisement

No other Seahawks players had game designations on the team's final injury report ahead of their showdown with the Bills (6-2).

The absences of Carson (foot) and Hyde (hamstring) for the second consecutive week leaves the Seahawks with rookie DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer as the only healthy running backs on their 53-man roster. Seattle signed former Baltimore Ravens tailback Alex Collins to its practice squad earlier this week and could elevate him prior to kickoff.

Carson initially planned to test his sprained foot during Friday's practice, but Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that plan was abandoned.

"He couldn't make it today," Carroll told reporters Friday. "Today was going to be the day we tried to decide where he was and they didn't feel like it was right to bring him out there today, so we've got to leave him home, take care of him and get him ready for next week."

Dallas made his first career start in the Seahawks' win over the San Francisco 49ers last week. He recorded 41 rushing yards on 18 carries and caught five passes for 17 yards with two total touchdowns in the matchup.

Homer only saw seven offensive snaps in that game while playing on a bruised knee. He didn't practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday and Friday.

Adams, a two-time Pro Bowler, has been sidelined since Week 3 because of a groin injury. He was on track to return last week before a non-COVID-19 illness forced him to sit out.

"He reported coming off the rehab really fit and so he looked great this week," Carroll said. "He was flying. I don't see any reason to restrict him at all."

The Seahawks are set to take on the Bills at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday at Bills Stadium.