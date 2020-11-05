Nov. 5 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was held back in practice for the second consecutive day ahead of Sunday's NFC South showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brees was working off to the side with no pads during the early portion of Thursday's practice, according to ESPN and NOLA.com. The Saints listed him as a limited participant on their official injury report with a shoulder ailment.

Brees also appeared on the Saints' injury report as limited in Wednesday's practice, but the Pro Bowl quarterback downplayed that by mentioning that he is always limited during Wednesday practices.

The 41-year-old Brees hasn't thrown during Wednesday sessions for the past few years to give him more rest after games, but it is rare for him to be limited in practice this late in the week.

Brees' shoulder injury appears to be a new ailment. He was spotted wearing tape on his right throwing shoulder during the Saints' overtime win over the Chicago Bears last week.

When asked about the tape on his shoulder Wednesday, Brees said: "I'm 41 years old, I've got a lot of stuff going on. But I just keep ticking."

Former Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill are the candidates to replace Brees in the starting lineup if he misses Sunday's game.