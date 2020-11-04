Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans plan to release Vic Beasley Jr. after the outside linebacker played just five games since he signed a $9.5 million deal with the team in free agency.

The team said Tuesday that they informed Beasley that he will be released on Wednesday. Beasley, 28, signed a one-year deal with the Titans in March.

The 2016 All-Pro had three total tackles and a forced fumble in his five appearances for the Titans. Beasley reported to training camp 10 days late and was placed on the non-football injury list before he made his Titans debut in Week 3.

The No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft spent his first five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He led the NFL with 15.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in his second season, but hasn't had more than eight sacks or more than two forced fumbles in a season since his 2016 campaign.

The Titans on Tuesday also released veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph and long snapper Beau Brinkley. Joseph appeared in seven games this season for the Titans. Brinkley had appeared in 135 games with the Titans since 2012.

Tennessee will likely turn to an outside linebacker rotation of Jadeveon Clowney and Harold Landry, with Derick Roberson also in for snaps in place of Beasley.

The Titans (5-2) host the Chicago Bears (5-3) at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.