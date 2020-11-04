Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers closed their team facility Wednesday after wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for COVID-19. The 49ers are scheduled to host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday in Santa Clara, Calif.

Bourne's agent, Henry Organ, told NFL Network, the Bay Area News Group and NBC Sports Bay Area that his client was the player who tested positive. Bourne is asymptomatic, but has gone into self-quarantine.

"Our organization has entered the NFL's intensive protocol, and we are working with the league on contact tracing to identify high-risk individuals," the 49ers said in a news release.

The 49ers said they will conduct virtual team meetings because of the positive test result. The team's Thursday Night Football game -- set for 8:20 p.m. EST on Thursday -- remains scheduled.

"The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization's highest priority," the 49ers said. "We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction."

Sources told NFL Network on Wednesday that the Packers had no new positive COVID-19 tests from Tuesday after running back A.J. Dillon tested positive the day before.

The Arizona Cardinals also received no new positive COVID-19 tests from Tuesday after two players tested positive during their Week 8 bye.

The Baltimore Ravens added seven defensive players Tuesday to the reserve/COVID-19 list.