Nov. 4 (UPI) -- New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan revealed Wednesday that a team trainer potentially saved his wife's life after she underwent emergency surgery for an ectopic pregnancy.

Ryan's wife, Ashley, went to Florida earlier this week to vote and check on the couple's house. She then started feeling intense stomach pain early Tuesday morning and wanted to sleep it off.

"I talked to one of our trainers about the symptoms," Ryan told reporters Wednesday. "He said, 'No, she needs to go to the [emergency room].'"

Logan's wife took the advice of Giants assistant trainer Justin Maher, leading to the discovery of the ectopic pregnancy. She underwent surgery Tuesday in Florida.

"She ended up going to surgery and they ended up saving her and preventing a lot of what could have been done," Ryan said. "That was a trainer on our team, Justin Maher, telling my wife to go to the ER at 1 a.m. It could have saved her life or saved a lot of internal bleeding there."

An ectopic pregnancy is when a fertilized egg grows outside of a woman's uterus. In this instance, it was in Ashley Ryan's fallopian tube, which was about to burst.

Logan Ryan said his wife is recovering well and expressed gratitude to both Maher and the Giants organization.

"That is the type of organization we have here. Honestly, I wasn't going to talk about that. My kids are OK. My wife is recovering well. She is OK. This happened all [Tuesday]," Ryan said. "And [Giants head coach Joe Judge] said, 'If you need to fly to Florida, don't worry about football.' That's what Joe is as a man and as a coach.

"... I'll do everything I can to play for a coach like that and an organization like this because if that wasn't the case, I don't know if I'd be here today. And honestly, I'm extremely grateful for this organization and Joe and for everybody to understand things are bigger than football, especially this year."

The 29-year-old defensive back signed with the Giants (1-8) late in training camp. He has recorded 47 total tackles, five passes defensed, one sack and a forced fumble in eight games this season.