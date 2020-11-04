Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers rookie Justin Herbert tops my Week 9 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2020.

Josh Allen, Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady round out my Top 5 options for Week 9. Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, Matt Ryan, Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson also land in my Top 10.

I also would consider starting Kirk Cousins and Drew Lock this week if you are desperate at the position.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule. Carson Wentz, Jared Goff, Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow should be removed from all starting lineups, as their teams have Week 9 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

Los Angeles Chargers rookie Justin Herbert has been a hot streak since Week 4. Herbert has thrown at least three touchdown passes in each of his last four games. He also has passed for at least 300 yards in three of his six starts.

Herbert lands at No. 1 in my Week 9 quarterback rankings as he heads into a matchup against a Las Vegas Raiders team that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. I expect Herbert to throw at least three touchdown passes on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is my No. 2 option for Week 9. Allen ranks just behind Herbert as the No. 5 fantasy football quarterback, in terms of points per game.

He hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since Week 6, but I expect a rebound on Sunday when the Bills host a Seattle Seahawks team that has allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson also has struggled to produce for fantasy football teams in recent weeks, but has a great Week 9 matchup. Watson threw at least two touchdown passes in each of his first five games this season. He has two total touchdown tosses in his last two appearances.

I expect the Texans quarterback to throw at least two touchdown passes and reach 300 yards in Week 9 when he faces a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Watson is my No. 6 quarterback play.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan lands at No. 8 in my Week 9 rankings. Ryan has posted great yardage totals this season, but has been inconsistent in finding the end zone.

I expect the Falcons quarterback to post a Top 10 performance in Week 9 when Atlanta hosts a Denver Broncos team that has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

LONGSHOTS

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is my No. 11 option and is a great bye week fill in for Week 9. Cousins did not have to do much in Week 8, as Vikings running back Dalvin Cook scored four touchdowns, but should light up the Detroit Lions in Week 9.

The Lions just allowed three touchdown passes to Philip Rivers in Week 8 and I expect Cousins to have similar success on Sunday in Minneapolis.

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock should be considered as a streamer for Week 9 if your normal starter has a bye. Lock threw three touchdown passes in Week 8 and should have another stellar fantasy football performance in Week 9.

This week, the Broncos face an Atlanta Falcons secondary that has allowed the most yards, touchdown passes and fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Lock is my No. 14 quarterback.

Week 9 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. SEA

3. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at BUF

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. CAR

5. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NO

6. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans at JAX

7. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. MIA

8. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. DEN

9. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders at LAC

10. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at IND

11. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. DET

12. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers at DAL

13. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints at TB

14. Drew Lock, Denver Broncos at ATL

15. Nick Foles, Chicago Bears at TEN

16. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. CHI

17. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions at MIN

18. Cam Newton, New England Patriots at NYJ

19. Daniel Jones, New York Giants at WAS

20. Kyle Allen, Washington Football Team vs. NYG