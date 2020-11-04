Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris said pass rusher Takkarist McKinley will be disciplined for his recent comments on social media about the team not trading him.

On Wednesday, McKinley wrote on Twitter that Atlanta turned down fifth- and sixth-round draft pick offers from multiple teams despite his desire to be traded. The former first-round pick also said he requested a trade last year, but the Falcons turned down a second-round selection for him at the time.

Morris said McKinley will be "held accountable" for his decision to reveal the details of those possible trades on social media.

"Takk will definitely be held accountable for his actions and everything that goes with it," Morris told reporters Wednesday. "That's with him missing today and all of the thing he's missed in the past. You definitely have to go through all the issues and go through all the stuff you have to deal with.

"You have to deal with it as an organization. You have to hit him right in the face. ... I don't know if it's disgruntled about being on the team, I think it's just immaturity. And right now, it's just an immature way to act about the situation."

These @AtlantaFalcons turned down a 2nd round draft pick when I requested to get traded last year. The same @AtlantaFalcons turned down a 5th and 6th round draft pick from multiple teams when I requested to get traded this year. I only have 17.5 career sacks. RELATED Titans to cut LB Vic Beasley Jr. after $9.5M offseason deal — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) November 4, 2020

False news. Call thomas dimitroff. For the facts sir. https://t.co/u4gvziqLVF— Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) November 4, 2020

Morris already ruled out McKinley for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos because of a groin injury. It will be the fifth game he has missed this season.

"The wrong way to go about it is definitely the way that Takk is handling it now and to pout," Morris said. "As soon as we get an opportunity to talk to him about those things and how he's handling that situation, that will be the first and foremost thing you handle first. And then you figure out, let's get him healthy as far as his groin.

"Then, you figure out if he's even able to be on the team, if that's even possible at this point. We'll move forward, and we'll move forward swiftly. ... But right now, the one thing I do know is he won't be able to help us for the Denver Broncos [game]."

McKinley, who was selected with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of UCLA, has played only 81 defensive snaps in four games for the Falcons this season. He has registered just one sack.

McKinley has recorded 17.5 sacks across his career, but his totals have decreased in recent seasons.

Earlier this year, the Falcons declined to pick up McKinley's fifth-year option, which carried a $10.3 million price tag.