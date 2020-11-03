Former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. File Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially activated former Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown from the suspended list, the team announced Tuesday.

Following his activation, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Brown will have a role in Sunday night's game against the division rival New Orleans Saints.

"He'll have his role -- it could be 10 plays, it could be 35 plays," Arians said Tuesday. "I wouldn't anticipate 60 plays, for sure, but we'll just see how it goes."

The Buccaneers signed Brown to a one-year contract last week. According to Spotrac, his deal has a base salary of $750,000, with incentives that could push the value to $2.5 million.

Brown recently finished an eight-game suspension for multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy. Due to his eight-game ban, he was only permitted to work out with the Buccaneers' strength and conditioning staff and attend team meetings. He was unable to practice with the team.

"We'll see how much we can get him taught," Arians said. "And the first practice will be a walkthrough, because we've got a short week coming off Monday night. So we basically miss a practice this week on Wednesday because of the short week, so it'll be a walkthrough practice, and basically all learning."

Brown, who previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots, has 11,263 receiving yards and 75 touchdowns in his 10-year career.