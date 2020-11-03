Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos president of football operations and general manager John Elway has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team said Tuesday.

The Broncos also announced that president and CEO Joe Ellis tested positive for COVID-19. Elway and Ellis both received their positive test results Tuesday morning and are isolating at home with mild symptoms.

"Based on a review of contact tracing data with the league, we are confident these cases originated independently outside team facilities," the Broncos said in a statement Tuesday. "There were minimal close contacts identified for each (no players or coaches), and those individuals have been notified.

"While our facilities are closed for Election Day, coaches are conducting their game preparations today remotely as a precaution. Our organization will remain in communication with the NFL, making all decisions in consultation with the league and based on guidance from medical experts."

Elway, 60, was in the Broncos' facility Monday, but left when he experienced mild COVID-19 symptoms. Ellis, 61, didn't attend the Broncos' game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday because he felt unwell.

The Broncos are scheduled to play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.