Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after Sunday's Week 8 games. He was among several players who did.

"I got the 'Rona [coronavirus]," Humphrey tweeted Monday. "I'll be back healthy soon."

Humphrey played every defensive snap in the Ravens loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Baltimore. The Ravens released a statement that said Humphrey had started to self-quarantine and that the team is now in the NFL's intensive COVID-19 protocol.

The Steelers announced Monday that all players had tested negative.

The Cleveland Browns -- who share the AFC North division with the Ravens, Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals -- also said Monday that they had a player with COVID-19 symptoms and the team would not report to their facility on Monday.

"While there have been no positive test results among players, coaches or staff members, the team decided to host meetings remotely to exercise the appropriate level of caution," the Browns said.

The Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals also announced Monday that they had players test positive for COVID-19.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that rookie running back A.J. Dillon was the Packers player who tested positive. The Packers said they would conduct meetings virtually Monday.

Dillon's positive test result came from pregame testing performed Sunday. He played 14 snaps in the Packers' loss to the Minnesota Vikings that day in Green Bay, Wis.

The NFL and players union agreed to game-day testing in Week 6, but don't receive results from those tests until late Sunday or early Monday.

RELATED New York Jets trading LB Avery Williamson to Pittsburgh Steelers

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury also announced Monday that the team had two players test positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. The Cardinals had a Week 8 bye.

"As these things pop up, we have to be able to move forward, next man up, all these things we've talked about throughout the season," Kingsbury told reporters.

"I think the guys have a good understanding of how we'll handle this, how we'll move forward, and we can't let it affect our mentality or how we approach next week's game."

The Packers will face the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m. EST on Thursday in Santa Clara, Calif. The Ravens will battle the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis. The Cardinals are to host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.

The Browns have a Week 9 bye.