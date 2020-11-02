Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said he was "bothered" when wide receiver Javon Wims threw punches at New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in Week 8. Wims could be suspended for the incident.

The heated sequence occurred during the third quarter of the Saints' 26-23 win on Sunday in Chicago. The Bears had the ball for a 1st-and-10 play from the Chicago 31-yard line at the start of the sequence.

Bears quarterback Nick Foles completed a five-yard pass to Allen Robinson before cameras caught Wims running up from behind Gardner-Johnson.

Wims tapped Gardner-Johnson on the chest before he punched him in the helmet with his right hand. Wims then delivered a second hit to Gardner-Johnson's helmet before the two players wrestled each other to the ground. Players from both teams then converged into a melee on the 40-yard line before they separated.

Wims was ejected, but Gardner-Johnson stayed in the game.

"I am really, really bothered by that third-quarter incident," Nagy told reporters. "It bothers me. I am proud of the guys that played hard and were selfless and tried to do everything they could to help us win."

Nagy also said he was looking down and didn't see the sequence, but called Wims' actions "unacceptable."

"We have talked to him and told him that's not how things go here," Nagy said. "One of Javon's strengths is his character and who he is as a person.

"He has since apologized, but there is no part in this game for that. That's not how we roll here."

Saints coach Sean Payton praised his players for being disciplined during the scuffle.

"We just had to be smart and not allow that to dictate or have a part in the conclusion of the game and who wins or loses," Payton said. "And that just takes discipline, we've got to continue to work on that. And fortunately, it didn't impact any of our players."

Nagy said he is frustrated that the Bears lack of composure.

"That's what bothers me and that's what pisses me off -- is that that issue is still going on," Nagy said of the Bears lack of discipline. "It's getting us in a hole. That has to change.

"When you have somebody throwing punches and the things going on with us and the offense. ... Guys are fighting and sticking together, but then you have that happen. It takes away everything you work hard to get to and fight for."

Wims had one catch for nine yards in the win. The third-year wide receiver has five catches for 35 yards and a touchdown on the season. Gardner-Johnson had seven tackles and two tackles for a loss for the Saints.

Sources told NFL Network that the incident is under review and Wims could be suspended as soon as Monday.

The Saints (5-2) battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:20 p.m. EDT on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. The Bears (5-3) face the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. EDT on Sunday in Nashville.