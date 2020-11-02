Nov. 2 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo aggravated his high-ankle sprain and All-Pro tight end George Kittle sustained a new ankle injury during a Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Both players exited in the second half of the 37-27 setback on Sunday in Seattle and did not return to the game. Garoppolo struggled before he was removed from the game after the third quarter. He completed 11 of 16 passes for 84 yards and an interception in three quarters of action.

Garoppolo sustained an initial ankle sprain in Week 2 and went on to miss two games. He returned for a Week 5 game before he also was removed from that game due to the issue.

He rebounded with a three-touchdown game and led the 49ers to a Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Rams and another win in Week 7 before his poor performance against the Seahawks.

Kittle missed two games earlier this season due to a knee injury. He had two catches for 39 yards before his exit on Sunday.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle's X-ray showed no broken bones. He said the team will determine the severity of Garoppolo's injury on Monday.

"I know it was hurt once we all saw and he didn't go back in on that one play," Shanahan said of Garoppolo's ankle injury.

"But he had a good week of practice throwing the ball, but high ankle sprains linger so you never know when it's going to affect you. I know he hurt it later in the game, or re-hurt it, and we'll wait until [Monday] to see how bad it is."

Garoppolo has completed 67.1% of his throws for 1,096 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games this season. He has a 3-3 record as a starter in 2020.

49ers backup quarterback Nick Mullens -- who replaced Garoppolo on Sunday -- completed 18 of 25 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter against the Seahawks.

The 49ers host the Green Bay Packers at 8:20 p.m. EST on Thursday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.