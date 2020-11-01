Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens star offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a serious ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Stanley sustained the left ankle injury late in the first quarter of the Ravens' 28-24 loss to the Steelers. He was carted off the field just two days after signing a five-year, $98.75 million extension.

Advertisement

"I feel bad for Ronnie. He's a guy who's been playing well," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Sunday. "He's worked very hard to be out there and to contribute. That's the nature of the game, often times, unfortunately."

On Twitter, Stanley posted: "So many emotions running [through] my head. I'm thankful for all the love and support. I hate feeling like I let my brothers down. What I do know is God doesn't make mistakes and I'm grateful for the bad days just as much as the good. Just another challenge to overcome."

Near the end of the first quarter, Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt inadvertently rolled into the back of Stanley's lower left leg while trying to bring down Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 26-year-old Stanley immediately went down in pain and pounded his fist on the ground.

Stanley then had his left leg placed in an air cast. Ravens players gathered around him in support as he was helped into the cart and transported to the locker room.

RELATED Dolphins defense helps Tua Tagovailoa win NFL debut

"That's our brother. We wanted to win this game for him," Jackson said. "He means a lot to our offense. I hope he's doing good. I'm just sorry we couldn't get the victory for him."

The Ravens played the last three quarters without two of their starting offensive linemen. Before Stanley's injury, right guard Tyre Phillips exited with an ankle issue.

Baltimore selected Stanley with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He was selected to the Pro Bowl last season.