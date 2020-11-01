Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Trent Brown was hospitalized Sunday after a mishap with his IV before the team's game against the Cleveland Browns.

League sources told NFL Media and The Athletic that Brown needed immediate medical attention after air entered his bloodstream during a pre-game IV. According to the outlets, he will remain in a Cleveland hospital overnight for additional tests.

Advertisement

The NFL Players Association has already started an investigation into the incident, according to NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk.

Before Sunday's game against the Browns, the Raiders listed Brown -- who came off the reserve/COVID-19 list after practicing with the team Friday -- as inactive. In a statement, the team said Brown "felt ill before the game, resulting in his deactivation."

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, who didn't go into detail about the IV mishap, said after the game that Brown was set to start against the Browns.

"We're just going to say that he got ill here in the locker room and he's being evaluated right now," Gruden told reporters. "We'll update you as soon as we have something. But I'm told everything is OK. We were expecting Trent to play today [after] he had a great practice on Friday."

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr detailed a scary scene before the game and said he was worried about Brown.

RELATED Dolphins defense helps Tua Tagovailoa win NFL debut

"All of a sudden, we come in and they're wheeling him out and I'm like, 'Bro, what is going on?' It was crazy, and so we prayed," Carr said. "As a team we prayed for him, we made sure he was OK, his family, because I'm sure they were scared to death."

Brown, 27, has been limited to only two games this season because of a calf injury and his placement on the COVID-19 list. The sixth-year offensive tackle was selected to his first Pro Bowl last season.