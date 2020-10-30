A source told NFL Network -- a TV network owned by the league -- that Harris is not likely to see a suspension, but faces a possible fine for the hit. Harris' hit on Bridgewater came in the third quarter of the Falcons' 25-17 win on Thursday in Charlotte, N.C.
Bridgewater scrambled before he tripped and fell down in the backfield at the start of the sequence. Harris then came flying in and delivered a hit to Bridgewater's head and neck area when the Panthers quarterback was on the ground. Bridgewater then visited the Panthers sideline tent to be checked for a concussion.
He sat out until he cleared the concussion protocol and returned in the fourth quarter.
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (L) is stopped by Washington's Landon Collins during their game at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on Sunday, where the Cowboys lost to Washington 25-3.
Washington's Antonio Gibson (C) celebrates a touchdown.
Washington's Logan Thomas makes a 15-yard touchdown reception.
A security officer stands in front of fan cutouts.
The Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence (L) checks on injured Washington's Morgan Moses.
San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr (C) charges towards the end zone while chased by New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones (R) on a 16-yard touchdown carry at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday, where the 49ers won 33-6.
The Patriots' Cam Newton (C) throws a pass.
The 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates after teammate Jeff Wilson Jr. (not pictured) scored on a three-yard carry.
Garoppolo (L) is pulled down by the Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday, October 25, 2020. The 49ers defeated the Patriots 33-6.
Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen (C) runs the ball against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, where the Bills won 18-10.
The Bills' Tyler Bass (C) attempts a field goal kick.
New York Jets' Sam Darnold (R) hands off to Frank Gore.
Allen warms up before the game against the Jets.
The Bills' Jordan Poyer (R) defends the Jets' Denzel Mims.
New Orleans Saints' Latavius Murray (C) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defenders at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, where the Saints won 27-24.
The Saints' Marquez Callaway (R) catches a pass.
The Saints' Alvin Kamara (R) runs past the Panthers' cornerback Troy Pride.
The Saints' Tre'Quan Smith catches a pass.