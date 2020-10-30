Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens on Friday signed All-Pro offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley to a five-year contract extension.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and Sports Illustrated that the pact is worth $98.75 million. Stanley's extension keeps him tied to the Ravens through the 2025 season. Stanley's new deal includes $70.8 million in guarantees and is worth up to $112.8 million if he reaches incentives.

Advertisement

"We are excited to announce a five-year contract extension with Ronnie Stanley through the 2025 season," Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said in a news release.

"Ronnie is the mainstay on our offensive line. He's a shutdown left tackle who excels on the field and in our community. This is just the beginning for Ronnie, and we could not be happier for him and his family."

Stanley, 26, joined the Ravens as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The Notre Dame product has started 61 games for the Ravens since he entered the league.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound left tackle helped the Ravens set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards in 2019 as he blocked for NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Stanley and the Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North division game at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.